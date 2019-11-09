The National Weather Service's air stagnation advisory for the mid-valley remains in effect until noon Tuesday, with forecasters warning that poor air quality could lead to issues for people with respiratory problems.
Officials say prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground, where people live and breathe.
Forecasters said that people with respiratory illnesses should follow their physicians' advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. Check with local burn agencies for current restrictions.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light north northwest wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light north wind.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.