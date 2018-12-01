Forecasters expect a rainy Saturday throughout the mid-valley, with the possibility of a thunderstorm in the morning or early afternoon. Highs Saturday will be around 47. Showers continue Saturday night, with lows around 34. Sunday should be partly sunny, with highs around 46.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then showers likely. High near 47. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then showers likely. High near 47. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Lebanon
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 46. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 3 to 6 mph.