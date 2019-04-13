The flood waters continue to recede throughout the mid-valley, but we're due for more rain on Saturday, mostly in the afternoon and evening, forecasters say. Saturday's highs should be in the low 50s; lows tonight will be around 39. Sunday is shaping up as mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and highs near 52. The outlook for next week: Rain on Monday and Tuesday, and then some sun on Wednesday and Thursday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Rain, mainly after noon. High near 53. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 39. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Rain, mainly after noon. High near 52. Light south southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 39. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Light south southwest wind.
Lebanon
Saturday: Rain after 11 a.m. High near 52. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Low around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Light south wind.