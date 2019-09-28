Forecasters say rain is likely on Saturday, along with a possible thunderstorm, but the chance of precipitation declines somewhat on Sunday, with partly sunny skies. Highs both days should be in the mid- to upper-50s. Lows Saturday night will be around 40.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 59. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Corvallis
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 58. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 56. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.