Saturday and Sunday will follow the same pattern throughout the mid-valley, forecasters say: We'll have patches of fog in the mornings and then sunny days, with highs in the lower 70s. Saturday night will be mostly clear, with lows around 42 and patches of fog developing after midnight.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 42. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light south southwest wind.
Lebanon
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind.