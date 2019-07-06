Forecasters expect cloudy skies and patches of drizzle on Saturday morning, but say the clouds will clear up, leading to sunny skies and highs around 73. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows around 53. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs around 77.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Patchy drizzle with a chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Patchy drizzle with a chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Saturday: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.