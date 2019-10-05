The weekend starts with patches of fog throughout the mid-valley, but forecasters expect that to gradually clear off, with highs in the mid-60s. Mostly clear Saturday night, with temperatures in the lower 40s and patches of fog. When the fog clears up Sunday, expect sunny skies and highs near 69.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 66. Light north northeast wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 11 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. Light north northeast wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 11 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. Light north northeast wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.