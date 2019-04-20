Forecasters expect partly sunny skies this weekend, but it may take a while on Saturday for clouds to clear up. Once they do, Saturday highs will be in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight, with lows around 40 and breezes in some locations. Easter Sunday should be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers until 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.