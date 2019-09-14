It's a split decision for the weekend, forecasters say: Saturday should be partly sunny, with highs around 75. But expect increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows around 55. And Sunday should be rainy, with highs near 62 — and rain is in the forecast for most of next week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday: Rain. High near 62. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday: Rain. High near 62. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Saturday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday: Rain. High near 62. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.