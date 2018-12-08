It's a split decision for the weekend: Forecasters expect partly sunny skies on Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s. But clouds start to roll in Saturday night, with lows dipping to around 37. And Sunday will bring rain, mainly after 10 a.m., and highs around 47.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: A 10 percent chance of rain after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 47. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday night: A 10 percent chance of rain after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.
Sunday: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 46. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday night: A 10 percent chance of rain after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.
Sunday: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 47. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.