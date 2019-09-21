The last weekend of summer starts with patchy fog on Saturday, but forecasters say that will clear off, leading to sunny skies throughout the mid-valley and highs around 72. But expect increasing clouds Saturday night and lows around 54. And Sunday should be rainy, with thunderstorms possible and highs around 67.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Rain, mainly before 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Corvallis
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Rain, mainly before 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lebanon
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Rain, mainly before 2 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.