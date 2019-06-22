{{featured_button_text}}
Hypnorose 6-22-19

Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Saturday, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows around 53. Partly sunny on Sunday, and a touch ooler, with highs around 73. 

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light west northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Corvallis

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light west northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Lebanon

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light north northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

