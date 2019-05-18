Forecasters expect mostly cloudy conditions Saturday throughout the mid-valley, with a chance of showers, primarily in the afternoon. Highs should be around 65. Expect showers Saturday night, with lows around 47. Skies should be partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers until 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: Showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Low around 47. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: A slight chance of rain before noon, then a chance of showers until 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 48. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Saturday: A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers until 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.