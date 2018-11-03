Patchy morning fog Saturday morning will give way to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 60. There's a 50-50 chance of rain late Saturday, with lows around 52. Expect rain on Sunday, with gusts as high as 24 mph in some locations, and highs around 62.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Rain before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers. High near 62. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Saturday: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light south southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Rain before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers. High near 62. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Saturday: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday night: Rain likely after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain before 11 a.m, then a chance of showers. High near 62. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.