After patches of morning frost melt away, expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs both days near 60. Saturday night should be clear, with lows dropping to around 38.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Widespread frost, mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 37. North northwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday: Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Widespread frost, mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.