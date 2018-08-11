Subscribe for 17¢ / day
White Flower 8-11-18
Forecasters say the mid-valley should expect a weekend with somewhat cooler temperatures than we've seen recently, with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s and on Sunday in the mid-80s. 

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light north wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Corvallis

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light north wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Lebanon

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light north northeast wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

