Forecasters say the mid-valley should expect a weekend with somewhat cooler temperatures than we've seen recently, with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s and on Sunday in the mid-80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light north wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light north wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light north northeast wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
