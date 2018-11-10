Forecasters expect patches of fog until about 10 a.m. Saturday and then gradual clearing, with highs in the lower 50s. Increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows dipping into the lower 30s and patches of fog after midnight. Veterans Day should be mostly sunny, with highs around 54.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. Light north-northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Areas of freezing fog after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. North-northeast wind around 5 mph.
Veterans Day: Areas of freezing fog before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. North-northeast wind around 6 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Areas of fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 33. North northeast wind around 6 mph.
Veterans Day: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. North-northeast wind around 5 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. Light northeast wind becoming north-northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.
Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light east-northeast wind.