Forecasters expect a bit of a mixed bag Saturday in the mid-valley, with partly sunny conditions in some locations and cloudy skies in others. Saturday's highs will be around 69. Saturday night brings a slight chance of showers, with lows around 51. Sunday should be partly sunny, with highs around 72 and a slight chance of showers.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind around 7 mph.
Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: A slight chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.