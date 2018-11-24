Warning of visibility of less than a quarter-mile in some locations, the National Weather Service in Portland has issued a dense fog advisory for the mid-valley.
The advisory is in effect until 11 a.m., when the fog should be lifting.
Forecasters urged drivers to slow down, use their headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Saturday: Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Saturday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind.