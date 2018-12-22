Areas of fog and freezing fog will persist well through 10 a.m. Saturday, forecasters say, leading to potentially treacherous morning travel.
In a short-term weather forecast issued at 4:43 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service office in Portland said that the fog will be dense in spots, with visibility under a quarter-mile.
In addition, forecasters said, with temperatures at or just below freezing, motorists should be prepared for slick spots, especially on bridges and less traveled rural roads. They urged drivers to leave extra room between vehicles and allow extra time to reach their destinations.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Areas of fog and freezing fog before 10 a.m. Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Temperature rising to around 46 by midnight. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers before 4 p.m., then rain. High near 49. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Saturday: Areas of fog and freezing fog before 10 a.m. Rain, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 45. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Temperature rising to around 48 by midnight. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers before 4 p.m., then rain. High near 49. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Saturday: Areas of freezing fog before 10 a.m. Rain likely after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Temperature rising to around 46 by 3 a.m. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers. High near 50. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.