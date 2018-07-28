With daytime high temperatures on Sunday and Monday in the mid-valley expected to be in the 90s and 100s, the National Weather Service office in Portland is issuing an excessive heat watch.
The excessive heat watch, issued when a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures is possible, is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday until 10 p.m. Monday.
Throughout the region, forecasters say, Sunday highs will range from 93 to 101 while Monday's highs will be from 90 to 98.
Overnight lows of 55 to 65 are expected Sunday night.
Forecasters said that some forecast models suggest Monday could be significantly cooler, especially near gaps in the Coast Range, but other areas will maintain the heat through Monday night.
The hot temperatures will increase chances for heat-related illness, especially for sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning. Heat stress is also possible for livestock and outdoor pets.
Forecasters said excessive heat may create a dangerous situation in which heat related illnesses are likely. People should drink plenty of nonalcoholic beverages and should plan to stay out of the sunshine as much as possible.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.
Sunday: Widespread haze and areas of smoke after 2 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Widespread haze and areas of smoke after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday: Widespread haze and areas of smoke after 2 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
