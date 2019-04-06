Forecasters at the National Weather Service say the mid-valley is in store for an unusually wet April weekend, with rainfall totals of 1.5 to 3 inches likely and possible minor flooding Sunday and Monday.
In a hydrologic outlook statement, forecasters said mid-valley rainfall likely would be heaviest in the central and southern Willamette Valley, although the coast, the Coast Range and the Cascades could get 3 to 5 inches of rain.
Snow levels will rise from about 4,000 feet Saturday to about 7,000 feet Sunday.
Forecasters said small stream and urban flooding is possible starting Sunday morning. Flooding along area rivers is possible Sunday night and Monday, although any flooding would likely be minor. Rivers of greatest concern include the Marys in Benton County, the Siuslaw and Mohawk in Lane County, and the Clackamas in Clackamas County.
If conditions warrant, watches or warnings for specific areas or rivers will be issued. Forecasters urged people who live in a flood-prone location to review their preparations and plans should flooding develop.
Weather and river forecasts can be monitored at weather.gov/portland or mobile.weather.gov.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Rain before 2 p.m., then showers likely. High near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain. High near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Corvallis
Saturday: Rain before 2 p.m, then showers likely. High near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain. High near 59. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three-quarters and 1 inch possible.
Lebanon
Saturday: Rain. High near 53. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 58. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.