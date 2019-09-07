Settle in for a cloudy weekend with a chance of rain showers both days and highs in the low 70s. Tonight should be cloudy, with lows near 57. Rain is likely on Sunday throughout the mid-valley, forecasters say.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Showers, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 71. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Sunday: Showers, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 71. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Saturday: Patchy drizzle before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: Showers, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.