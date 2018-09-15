Forecasters expect a cloudy weekend throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday and a chance of rain both days. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, with lows around 52.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 67. South wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Saturday: Patchy fog before noon, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 67. South wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 6 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.