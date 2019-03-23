Forecasters say Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and even an afternoon thunderstorm. Saturday highs will be around 53. Conditions should be cloudy Saturday night, with fog late and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high around 61.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Saturday: Showers likely before 2 p.m., then a possible thunderstorm between 2 and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind.