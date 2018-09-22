Saturday is the first day of fall, and so it's appropriate that the day dawns cloudy, with a chance of showers. But forecasters expect Saturday to gradually become sunny, with highs around 68. Saturday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Expect morning fog on Sunday, then mostly sunny skies and highs around 68.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.