Try 3 months for $3
Red and Yellow 3-9-19

Forecasters expect a cloudy morning Saturday throughout the mid-valley, but say those clouds will clear up as the day progresses, with sunshine expected and highs in the mid-40s. Skies should be clear tonight, with lows dipping into the mid-20s. Sunday should be sunny, with highs in the upper 40s.  

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Saturday: Patchy fog and a 30 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North northwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Corvallis

Saturday: Patchy fog and a 30 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 46. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 9 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Lebanon

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor