There's a chance of morning showers on Saturday throughout the mid-valley, but forecasters say the rest of the day will be mostly sunny, with highs around 65. Mostly clear tonight, with lows around 42 and patches of fog developing late. After the fog clears up Sunday morning, expect mostly sunny skies and highs around 63.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday night: Areas of fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday night: Areas of fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Saturday: Showers likely before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Areas of fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind.