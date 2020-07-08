Weekend war zone: Fireworks use abounds

Duncan reported that last weekend there were 56 fireworks complaints for the weekend (July 3-5), 45 of which were on the 4th of July. In 2019 there were 44 fireworks complaints to include the day before and the day after (July 3-5), 34 occurring on 4th of July itself.

Duncan also ran the overall call numbers for the office for the past two weekends and noted 81 calls for service between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. on the night of the 4th, with just 42 calls during the same time period the week before.

Corvallis Police Lt. Joel Goodwin reported 51 fireworks complaints for the period June 28 through July 6, up slightly from 44 last year. The CPD is used to higher call volume when a holiday falls on the weekend. Halloween is particularly lively in the neighborhoods around Oregon State University.

“We generally anticipate increased activity when a holiday such as Independence Day or Halloween lands on a Saturday rather than mid-week,” Goodwin said. “This type of holiday often involves an extra day or two of celebrating when it happens over a weekend.”

Duncan and Goodwin both noted that fireworks complaints rarely lead to an arrest.