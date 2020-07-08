Weekend war zone: Fireworks use abounds

Last weekend was a perfect storm for fireworks. The combination of the Fourth of July landing on a weekend and the coronavirus-imposed cancellation of most public displays, well, let’s let members of the Corvallis City Council describe the outcome.
Jan Napack (Ward 1): “I’m really concerned about the fireworks.”
Paul Shaffer (Ward 7): “I agree on the fireworks. It was exponentially worse in my neighborhood, Was it an aberration just because of the virus?”
Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5): "July 4th was like a war zone. It was a very stressful experience. I don’t know what we can do about it, but the fireworks problem is growing.”
The three councilors spoke at the end of Monday night’s meeting. Law enforcement, meanwhile, was reporting problems to the newspaper throughout the weekend. Lebanon was the only mid-valley community to host a public fireworks.
The Albany Police Department made the lone fireworks-related arrests of the weekend, citing Mark Anthony Carter, 34, and Christopher Salvador Romero, 32, on changes of sale, possession and use of illegal fireworks after officers responded to an 11:30 p.m. July 4th call on 26th Court Southeast.
“We were a little busier than last year,” said Capt. Michelle Duncan, spokesperson for the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. “I am sure a combination of the 4th being on a Saturday and other events being canceled had something to do with it. Overall, 4th of July is one of our busier nights.”
Duncan reported that last weekend there were 56 fireworks complaints for the weekend (July 3-5), 45 of which were on the 4th of July. In 2019 there were 44 fireworks complaints to include the day before and the day after (July 3-5), 34 occurring on 4th of July itself.
Duncan also ran the overall call numbers for the office for the past two weekends and noted 81 calls for service between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. on the night of the 4th, with just 42 calls during the same time period the week before.
Corvallis Police Lt. Joel Goodwin reported 51 fireworks complaints for the period June 28 through July 6, up slightly from 44 last year. The CPD is used to higher call volume when a holiday falls on the weekend. Halloween is particularly lively in the neighborhoods around Oregon State University.
“We generally anticipate increased activity when a holiday such as Independence Day or Halloween lands on a Saturday rather than mid-week,” Goodwin said. “This type of holiday often involves an extra day or two of celebrating when it happens over a weekend.”
Duncan and Goodwin both noted that fireworks complaints rarely lead to an arrest.
“Fireworks can be difficult to enforce,” Duncan said. “Either it is hard for the deputy to determine exactly where they are coming from or when they do find the house and or houses, there are usually numerous people there and no one takes responsibility for being the one who was actually in possession.”
“Most people don’t realize possession of illegal fireworks is a Class B misdemeanor,” Goodwin said. “As such, we take an educational approach when we contact people with illegal fireworks. Any illegal fireworks we come across are seized and turned over to the fire department for destruction.”
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, had the quietest weekend, with just eight fireworks complaints, according to Jaimi Glass, criminal intelligence analyst for the BCSO.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
