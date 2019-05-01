The annual Benton County Master Gardener Plant Sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in the Solar Barn at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. in Corvallis.
Proceeds from the sale benefit community programs offered by the Master Gardeners, including the Seed to Supper Program, which teaches gardening basics to low-income community members, the annual Get Outdoors Day for youth and the Demonstration Gardens at the fairgrounds.
The sale features more than 10,000 garden plants that are available to help gardeners find the right plant for their gardening challenges, including plants that flourish in sunshine, plants that work well in shady conditions and plants that deer won't eat. Customers at the sale can consult with Master Gardeners and take advantage of a "plant clinic" on site to address specific problems.
This year's sale continues a focus on local pollinators. The sale includes an increased number of garden-worthy native plants (best for local pollinators) and other garden plants selected to support area pollinators such as bees, hummingbirds and butterflies. More than 80 varieties of native plants include those particularly important for local insects, such as several lupine varieties, blue gilia, goldenrod, and milkweed. Other natives include ferns, vine maples, and shrubs such as red-flowered currant, a favorite of hummingbirds.
Many other plants offered are blooming garden cultivars known to be good nectar and pollen sources. These include many easy-to-grow perennials. For example, bees and butterflies are particularly drawn to Echinacea, lavender, and catmint. They also favor popular shrubs such as lilac and spiraea. Hummingbirds love bee balm, penstemon, salvias, and hardy fuchsias, often perching nearby to protect favorite plants.
The sale also includes more than 4,000 vegetable and herb starts chosen for success in the mid-valley. Common and unusual vegetable varieties will be available; all have been tested and selected for flavor and production value.