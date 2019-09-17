A series of Corvallis-area events are set to begin Friday as part of a week focusing on climate action.
The local activities are part of national and international observances, including a United Nations climate emergency summit set for Sept. 23.
Key events in Corvallis take place Friday and Sept. 27.
This Friday students are planning a noon walkout and convergence on the Corvallis High School football field, followed by a march to City Hall for a “die-in” and speeches. Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber will be on hand to discuss concerns with community members.
Traber signed a proclamation in support of the climate action week at Monday’s City Council meeting.
In his proclamation Traber said he “encourages all citizens of Corvallis to reflect on the implications of climate change, and to adopt personal behaviors and consider public policies that reduce greenhouse gas pollution.”
Traber added that the city of Corvallis "supports and encourages the active participation of our student populations in this work.”
Friday night students also will stage events before and at halftime of the Corvallis-Crescent Valley football game, which starts at 7 p.m. at CHS.
The Sept. 27 event includes a series of community marches that will start at 3 p.m. and converge on Riverfront Park in Corvallis for a 3:45 p.m. rally.
Here is a look at other scheduled activities:
All week long: Earth-friendly food choices at participating restaurants.
Sunday, Sept. 25 and Sept. 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m.: Climate film festival, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road.
Saturday. 3-5 p.m.: How to energy retrofit your home, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 Northwest Circle Blvd.
Saturday, 5:30-7 p.m.: Climate justice community discussion, Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St.
Sunday, 3-5 p.m.: A forest tour on logging at the Sulphur Springs Trailhead in the McDonald-Dunn Forest.
Sunday, 7-8:30 p.m.: Forest defense programs, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Monday, 7-8:30 p.m.: “Green New Deal” program, Corvallis High School Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave.
Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Program on federal carbon dividends, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
Sept. 25, 7-9 p.m.: Screening of the movie "Decoding the Weather Machine" and a panel discussion, International Living-Learning Center at Oregon State University, Room 155, 1701 SW Western Blvd.
Sept. 26, 6-7 p.m.: Program on current and future impacts of climate change, OSU Valley Library, Autzen Room, 201 SW Waldo Place.