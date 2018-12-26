Forecasters expect wet and somewhat windy conditions Wednesday in the mid-valley, with gusts to 18 mph in some locations and highs near 45. Showers are likely Wednesday night, with lows around 36. Skies should be partly sunny on Thursday, with highs near 46.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Rain, mainly before 2 p.m, then showers. High near 45. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers. Low around 37. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Rain, mainly before 2 p.m., then showers. High near 45. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers. Low around 36. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Rain, mainly before 1 p.m., then showers. High near 44. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers, mainly before 4 a.m. Low around 36. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind.