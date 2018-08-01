August in the mid-valley begins with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. Expect increasing clouds on Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-50s. Thursday will gradually become sunny, forecasters say, with highs in the mid-70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
