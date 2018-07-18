Forecasters expect sunny skies and highs around 85 on Wednesday. Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with lows dropping to around 55. Thursday is shaping up to be sunny, with highs around 83.
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light west northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
