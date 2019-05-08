Forecasters expect another sunny day throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday, with highs around 78. Wednesday night should be clear, with lows dipping to around 50. Thursday takes a warmer turn, with highs in the 80s before dropping back into the upper 70s on Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.