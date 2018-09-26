Forecasters say the mid-valley is due for a touch of summer over the next three days, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Wednesday highs will be around 83, and lows Wednesday night will drop into the 50s. Temperatures will cool for the weekend.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light north northeast wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.