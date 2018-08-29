Forecasters say that Wednesday in the mid-valley will be sunny, but cooler than in recent days, with highs in the low 80s. Increasing clouds are expected Wednesday night, with lows around 57. Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.