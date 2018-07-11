Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Spiky Red 7-11-18
Buy Now

Forecasters expect sunny, warm and windy conditions throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday, with highs around 87 and winds gusting to 26 mph in some locations. Wednesday night should be clear, with lows dropping to around 57. And Thursday is shaping up a scorcher, with highs near 94.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Corvallis

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Lebanon

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor

Load comments