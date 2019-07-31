Forecasters expect sunny skies on Wednesday throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 84. Wednesday night should be clear, with lows around 56 and winds gusting up to 25 mph in some locations. Thursday should be mostly sunny, with highs around 84, but there's a chance of rain Thursday night and Friday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light northwest. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.