Expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday's May Day, with highs around 66, forecasters say. Increasing clouds Wednesday night and into Thursday, with lows dropping into the upper 30s. Clouds may linger for a bit on Thursday morning, but will give way to sunshine and highs around 65.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west-northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. West-northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west-northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. West-northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west-northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. West-northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.