Forecasters expect a sunny and warm day on Wednesday throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday night should be clear, with lows near 53. Thursday should be not quite so warm, with highs in the lower 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.