Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Corvallis

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Lebanon

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

