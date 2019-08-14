Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.