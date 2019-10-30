Forecasters expect sunny skies on Wednesday, with highs around 52 and winds gusting to 20 mph in some locations. Wednesday night should be clear, with lows in the mid-20s and widespread frost after midnight. Sunny on Thursday (Halloween), with highs near 55. Halloween night should be clear and crisp, with lows around 33.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday night: Widespread frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 24. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.