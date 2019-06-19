Forecasters expect sunny and breezy conditions on Wednesday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 71 and winds gusting to 22 mph in some locations. Wednesday night should be partly cloudy, with lows near 49 and winds continuing to blow. Thursday should be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s and a chance of morning showers.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light west northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light northwest wind.