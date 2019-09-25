Forecasters are calling for a sunny and breezy Wednesday throughout the mid-valley, although some areas might have to deal with patches of morning fog. Highs Wednesday are expected to be around 72, with winds gusting up to 25 mph in some locations. Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with lows near 53 and winds up to 21 mph. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs around 70 and a slight chance of rain.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Corvallis
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain between 9 a.m. and noon, then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.