Spring officially begins at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, and forecasters say the day will be mostly sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 65. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows dropping to around 43. Mostly cloudy and 58 on Thursday, with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind.