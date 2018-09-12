Forecasters say showers are likely throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 67. There's a chance of showers Wednesday night, with lows dropping to around 51. Thursday should be partly sunny, with a chance of rain, and highs near 68.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south-southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 9 mph.