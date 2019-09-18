Forecasters say we're in for another wet day in the mid-valley on Wednesday, with showers likely, a chance of thunderstorms and highs in the mid-60s. Expect more showers Wednesday night, with temperatures dipping into the low 50s. But Thursday is shaping up to be mostly sunny, with highs around 69.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 64. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then showers likely until 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 64. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers until 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 64. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind.