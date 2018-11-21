The mid-valley begins what's shaping up as a wet and windy Thanksgiving Day holiday on Wednesday, with rain expected into the weekend and gusts up to 39 mph possible on Thursday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Rain. High near 51. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thanksgiving Day: Rain. High near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Thursday: Rain. High near 50. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thanksgiving Day: Rain. High near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Rain. High near 52. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 6 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thanksgiving Day: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.