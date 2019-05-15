Forecasters expect the mid-valley's rainy stretch to extend into Wednesday and beyond: Cloudy days with a chance of showers are forecast for at least through next Tuesday. Wednesday's highs should be in the lower 60s. Showers tonight, with lows near 49. Thursday brings more showers, mainly in the morning, and highs near 62.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Rain, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 63. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Rain, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 62. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Rain, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 62. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.